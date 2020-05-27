Singapore reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 Singaporeans or permanent residents

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 533 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (May 27), taking its total number of infections to 32,876.

Three cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The vast majority of the new infections involve foreign workers residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



More details and updates will be announced later in the day, MOH added.







Four public spots in Jurong have been identified by the ministry as places visited by COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They include a wet market at Jurong West Street 91 and the FairPrice Xtra supermarket at Jurong Point shopping centre, announced on Tuesday.

The other two were the NTUC FairPrice grocery store and a Japanese “food street”, also at Jurong Point. These were listed on Monday, the first time MOH released such a list.

People who had visited them during timings specified in the list are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from the their date of visit.

As Singapore braces for it worst-ever recession, with the GDP expected to shrink 4 per cent to 7 per cent this year, the Government on Tuesday unveiled its fourth Budget this year, worth S$33 billion.

Called the Fortitude Budget, the package aims to help businesses and workers adapt, transform and seize new opportunities in order to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram