Singapore reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 Singaporeans or permanent residents

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 611 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (May 29), taking the country's total number of infections to 33,860.

Three of the new cases were Singaporeans or permanent residents.



The country had on Thursday announced no new Singaporean or PR COVID-19 cases for the first time since Feb 23.



The vast majority of Friday's new cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



More details and updates will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.

"Circuit breaker" restrictions will be gradually eased in three phases starting with Phase 1 on Jun 2.

Phase 2 could start before the end of next month, provided "infection rates remain low and stable" in the first two weeks of June, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Thursday.

Authorities have been testing staff members of pre-schools ahead of their reopening, with more than 33,100 tests conducted as of Tuesday.

There were 13 pre-school staff members testing positive as of Thursday.



