Singapore reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 Singaporeans or permanent residents

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 506 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (May 30), taking the country's total number of infections to 34,366.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

The health ministry reported five community cases among the new cases. Two community cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and three are work pass holders.

More details and updates will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.











PLACES VISITED BY INFECTIOUS CASES



On Friday, MOH added the NTUC FairPrice supermarket at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre to the list of public public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.



As part of its daily update, MOH has been providing information on the places COVID-19 cases visited while infectious.

These places are defined as those visited by the infectious cases for more than 30 minutes.



Separately, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said the former Qiaonan Primary School site has been refurbished to house foreign workers in essential services.

The site has space for about 500 people.

Moving healthy foreign workers to temporary facilities has been part of the Government’s strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

