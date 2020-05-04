573 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 18,778

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Monday (May 4), taking the country's total to 18,778.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update of preliminary figures.

Five cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry said.

Singapore has reported 18 deaths related to the coronavirus, the latest of which was reported on Sunday – an 86-year-old Singaporean woman with a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

MOH said on Sunday the number of cases among migrant workers had been fluctuating due to the clearance of backlogged cases by one laboratory, adding that it was working with the lab to stabilise its operations.

The ministry also said that the number of new cases in the community had decreased from an average of 21 cases per day in the week before to an average of 11 per day in the past week.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 13 cases per day in the week before to an average of five per day in the past week," MOH added.

