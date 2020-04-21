Singapore's COVID-19 cases top 9,000 after 1,111 new cases reported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Apr 21), taking the national total to 9,125.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its release of preliminary figures.

Twenty cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry added.

A total of 19 foreign worker dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas, following a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases among foreign workers in Singapore.

MOH on Monday said that it was "picking up many more cases" because of extensive testing.

"These are not new infections as the workers are staying in their rooms and many have not reported sick. But when the teams go in to test them, many turn out to be positive."

Most of them have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards. None are in the intensive care unit, MOH added.

