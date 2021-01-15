30 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jan 15), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There is one locally transmitted case in the community. None were in foreign workers' dormitories.



The remaining 29 cases are imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.

TESTING, VACCINATIONS FOR MARINE SECTOR

About 27,000 shore-based personnel were tested for COVID-19 in a "one-time sweep" between Jan 2 and 8, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Thursday.



"All have tested PCR-negative except for one person who was tested PCR-positive and serology-positive, and has been assessed to have recovered from COVID-19 infection," the authority said, referring to polymerase chain reaction tests.

Shore-based personnel include those who carry out essential work onboard vessels in ports, such as cargo and bunkering operations, repairs and maintenance, as well as surveys and inspections.

They were tested following recent COVID-19 cases in the sector, including a marine surveyor at Lloyd’s Register Singapore and a marine service engineer at Master Systems Marine who have both been linked to family clusters.

COVID-19 vaccinations for shore-based personnel also started on Wednesday as part of the Government's measures to protect frontline workers, said MPA.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,059 COVID-19 cases.



