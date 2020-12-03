9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 locally transmitted infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Dec 3), including one locally transmitted infection.

The local case lives in a dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

There were no new cases in the community.

The rest of the infections are imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



More details on the new cases will be provided later tonight, MOH added.







HSA EVALUATING DATA ON COVID-19 VACCINE SUBMITTED BY MODERNA

Moderna has started submitting initial data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), said the authority on Wednesday.

This is part of the process to evaluate its suitability for use in Singapore.



The biotechnology company “will continue to roll in data as soon as they become available”, as agreed with the authority, said HSA.



A rolling review, or rolling submission, process allows companies to submit real-time data from ongoing studies of the vaccine while the regulatory review is conducted simultaneously.

HSA said it has already started evaluating the available data submitted by Moderna to ensure “expeditious review”.

On Monday, Moderna announced it was “forging ahead” with the rolling review process for approval with HSA.



Moderna said that its vaccine was 94.1 per cent effective against COVID-19 and 100 per cent effective in preventing severe cases following the results of a late-stage Phase 3 study.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,239 COVID-19 cases.

