3 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported three new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Dec 4), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

All the cases were imported infections who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, said the health ministry.

More details on Friday's new cases will be updated later at night, added MOH.







SINGAPORE TO CONTRIBUTE US$5 MILLION TO COVAX INITIATIVE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore will contribute US$5 million to the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) initiative, said MOH and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) earlier on Friday.

This will help support 92 less wealthy countries get access to COVID-19 vaccines. Countries that will benefit from this initiative include Nepal, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The contribution is "part of our consistent support for vaccine multilateralism, and the fair and equitable access and allocation of vaccines", said the ministries in the joint press statement.

Advertisement

"The successful development of safe and efficacious vaccines is a critical step towards overcoming the pandemic," it added.

COVAX, a programme led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI vaccine group to pool funds from wealthier countries and non-profits to buy and distribute vaccines to dozens of poorer countries, has raised US$2 billion.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,242 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram