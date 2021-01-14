45 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 45 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jan 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



There is one case in the community and no new cases in foreign workers' dormitories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 44 cases are imported infections, and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the highest number of imported infections in Singapore since Mar 23, when 48 imported cases were reported.

More details will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.











Advertisement

Advertisement

SINGAPORE ACCELERATING VACCINATION PROGRAMME

More than 6,200 people in Singapore have received COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday, adding that the country is set to establish four vaccination centres by the end of January.



Advertisement

Another four vaccination centres are also on track to open by the end of February, said MOH on Wednesday.



"More centres across the island are being planned, and will be rolled out in tandem with the arrival of the vaccine shipments," said the ministry.



"These centres, together with the polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), will ensure that every Singaporean and long-term resident in Singapore who is medically eligible can receive their vaccinations conveniently."

When the time comes, people should get themselves vaccinated with an approved vaccine, rather than hold out and wait for another brand, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.



"What we have today is an authorised vaccine that is safe, that is effective," added Mr Wong on Wednesday after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,029 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram