1 community case among 23 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Mar 27), including one community case.

The rest are imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.











On Friday, Singapore reported its first community case in two weeks – a 26-year-old woman from Myanmar who is a foreign domestic worker.

The woman, known as Case 61184, arrived from Myanmar on Jan 23 and served stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Feb 6. MOH said her test taken on Feb 5 during stay-home notice was negative for COVID-19.

Following her stay-home notice, she moved into a boarding house for foreign domestic workers while waiting for deployment to an employer, and had not left the boarding house from Feb 6 to Mar 23, said the health ministry.

On Mar 23, she started work at her employer's residence. On the same night, she developed a cough and runny nose. She sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Mar 24 and was tested for COVID-19.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,288 COVID-19 cases.

