12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Mar 28), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new infections were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,300 COVID-19 cases.







