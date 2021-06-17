17 new COVID-19 cases linked to Bukit Merah View, expanding cluster to 56 infections

There were 20 COVID-19 cases in the community on Thursday (Jun 17), including one unlinked infection.

SINGAPORE: Seventeen new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Jun 17) were linked to the Bukit Merah View cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



There were three other community cases, bringing the total number of community infections to 20.

Two of these were linked to previous cases, while one remained unlinked.



BUKIT MERAH VIEW CLUSTER



Two toddlers - a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old preschooler - were among the 17 new cases in the Bukit Merah View cluster .

Two students at Bukit Merah Secondary School, aged 13 and 14, were also among the cases.

All are family members of previously confirmed cases and had been placed on quarantine when their infections were detected.



Another 10-year-old student at Zhangde Primary School tested positive for COVID-19 after seeking medical treatment for a fever. She is also a family member of an earlier case.



A 23-year-old woman working as a patient service associate at Singapore General Hospital was reported as another case. The woman is a family member of previously confirmed cases. Her infection was detected through the hospital's surveillance testing.

The woman, who is fully vaccinated, developed a sore throat and blocked nose on the day her COVID-19 test result came back positive.



There were 56 cases in the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre as of Thursday.



OTHER LINKED CASES

One community case, a 52-year-old man working as a private-hire driver for Tada, was a close contact of case 64186 and linked to the case 64184 cluster. The man had been fully vaccinated, and he was placed on quarantine on Tuesday after being identified as a close contact.



The man was tested on Wednesday and developed a cough the same day. His test result came back positive for COVID-19 the day after. His serology test result was pending.

Another linked case was a 12-year-old student at Tanglin Trust School, who developed a fever on Tuesday.

On the same day, she was identified as a household contact of a previous case and placed on quarantine, where she was tested for COVID-19. Her result returned positive on Wednesday and her serology test result was still pending.

UNLINKED CASE



The sole unlinked case was a 72-year-old woman working at the counter at McDonald's in Tiong Bahru Plaza, who was fully vaccinated.

She was asymptomatic. Her infection was detected on Wednesday as part of surveillance testing for people working at Tiong Bahru Plaza. Her serology test was pending.







IMPORTED CASES

There were also seven imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. Three of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.



In all, Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.









Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that the authorities are "evaluating the timing and scope" of the next stage of Singapore's reopening.



Dining-in at food and beverage outlets is currently banned as part of Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) and is scheduled to resume on Jun 21, provided the COVID-19 situation remains under control.

Referring to new cases breaking out and a "major" new cluster in Bukit Merah, which had 39 cases as of Wednesday, Mr Wong said the task force is "studying the situation carefully with public health experts".

"I want to assure all of you that we are doing our very best to control the infection and we want to ensure that we do not have another flare-up before we reach sufficiently high levels of vaccination in our community," said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,366 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

