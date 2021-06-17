20 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 20 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Thursday (Jun 17), including two with no links to previous cases.

Eighteen infections were linked to previous cases. Thirteen of them had been placed in quarantine earlier and five were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also seven imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. Three of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.



In all, Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.



Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force is "evaluating the timing and scope" of the next stage of Singapore's reopening.



Dining-in at food and beverage outlets is currently banned as part of Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) and is scheduled to resume on Jun 21, provided the COVID-19 situation remains under control.

Referring to new cases breaking out and a "major" new cluster in Bukit Merah, which had 39 cases as of Wednesday, Mr Wong said the task force is "studying the situation carefully with public health experts".

"I want to assure all of you that we are doing our very best to control the infection and we want to ensure that we do not have another flare-up before we reach sufficiently high levels of vaccination in our community," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the task force.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,366 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

