4 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Nov 6), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All four cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,047.



Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said the ministry.









A man was fined S$12,000 on Thursday for opening his KTV lounge to customers during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening, when certain businesses were still not allowed to operate due to COVID-19.

In another case, a man claimed trial on Thursday to a charge of allowing six other people into his flat during Phase 1 when social gatherings were still restricted. This is the first trial of its kind.



Organisers of the New Year's Eve countdown event at Marina Bay said on Thursday there would be no fireworks display this year to "mitigate public health risks" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks would instead be set off at various heartland locations islandwide, said the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 organisers.



