7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Nov 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All the new infections were imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,054.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said the ministry.







On Friday, the health and manpower ministries announced that all workers who have recovered from COVID-19 will be exempted from rostered routine testing.

The move comes after a review of the latest scientific evidence suggested that these workers are at "low risk" of re-infection.

The exemption applies to all workers residing in dormitories, as well as workers in the Construction, Marine and Process (CMP) sectors, regardless of their place of residence.

In addition, recovered workers within 180 days of infection need not be quarantined if they are identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases, instead of the previous 150 days' threshold.

A "limited number" of nightlife establishments will also be allowed to reopen with COVID-19 safety measures in place under a pilot programme, authorities said on Friday.

"The Government has been in close consultation with the nightlife industry to understand their concerns and has agreed to allow a limited number of nightlife establishments to reopen as pilots with stringent safe management measures," said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint press release.

The ministries said they are working with various nightlife business associations to identify "a small number" of nightlife establishments to take part in the pilots.

Those taking part must adopt safe management measures, including ensuring that all customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking. This includes customers who are on the dance floor or singing. Alcohol cannot be sold, served or consumed after 10.30pm.

All customers entering karaoke lounges and nightclubs must have tested negative for COVID-19 24 hours prior to the end of the activity at the nightlife establishment. They must have undergone either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or an antigen rapid test (ART).

