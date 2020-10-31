12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Oct 31), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All were imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival ​​​​​in Singapore, MOH said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no new locally transmitted infections.

This brings Singapore's total COVID-19 cases to 58,015.

More details about the new cases will be issued later tonight, said the ministry.











Advertisement

Advertisement

QUICK BUILD DORMITORIES READY TO HOUSE MIGRANT WORKERS

A total of 8,000 migrant workers will be housed in seven new Quick Build Dormitories (QBDs) that have improved living conditions, with eight more such dorms to be built by the second half of next year.



Advertisement

These dormitories are part of efforts by the Government to improve living standards in migrant worker housing. The newly built dormitories will pilot some new standards to make dormitory living more resilient to public health risks like COVID-19.



The latest facilities, which are located at Kranji, Admiralty and Choa Chu Kang, began operations about a month ago.



Eight more QBDs will be ready by the second half of next year, bringing the total capacity to 25,000, according to the National Development Ministry.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram