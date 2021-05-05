1 community case among 16 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case is among the 16 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (May 5), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The case is not linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said MOH.

This is the first time in a week that no new cases have been linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster, which is currently the country's largest active cluster.

The cluster has grown to 40 cases after a nurse who worked at a ward first tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 27.



The remaining cases reported on Wednesday were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.







TIGHTER COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

Amid a rise in community cases, Singapore will reduce the limit for social gatherings to five people, down from eight currently, from May 8 to May 30.

The cap also applies to households, which will only be able to receive five different visitors a day.

This was part of a series of tighter measures announced on Tuesday that will see the country return to Phase 2 of its reopening for a few weeks.

The proportion of employees returning to the workplace will also be reduced to 50 per cent, down from 75 per cent.

Several other measures were announced, including the closure of indoor gyms, pre-event testing for worship services and cinemas, and a reduction in event sizes.

The mandatory use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry at higher risk venues will also be brought forward by about two weeks to May 17.

Border measures have also been tightened. Travellers from higher-risk places will have to serve a 21-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities from May 8.

Requirements for incoming travellers will be determined according to their travel history in the past 21 days, up from the current 14-day travel history period.

Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said that while authorities hope the measures will slow down the spread of the disease, another circuit breaker is not out of the question.

"If new unlinked cases continue to emerge in the coming days and weeks, then certainly, we will not hesitate to take even more stringent measures, even the possibility of having to enter another circuit breaker down the road," he said.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,268 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

