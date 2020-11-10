9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 10), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

There were two locally transmitted infections, including one in the community and another in a dormitory.

The remaining seven cases were imported. They were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.



The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,073.

More details on the cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.

25 NIGHTSPOTS TO REOPEN UNDER PILOT SCHEME

About 25 nightlife establishments will be allowed to reopen as part of a pilot programme, said the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) on Monday.



The pilot scheme requires nightlife venue operators to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, and will last for only two to three months depending on the type of business, said the association.



The announcement of a pilot programme for a “small number” of nightlife businesses to reopen comes after almost eight months of closure for some pubs and bars without food licences, karaoke joints, nightclubs and discotheques.

These nightlife spots have not been allowed to reopen even as COVID-19 restrictions were eased gradually since June.



