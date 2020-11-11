18 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported infections

SINGAPORE: Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 11), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

All the new infections were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival, the ministry said.

Among the cases are two Singapore permanent residents and 14 work pass holders who are currently employed here, including 10 foreign domestic workers. MOH did not give details of the other two cases.



The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,091.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night, said the health ministry.











SINGAPORE, HONG KONG AIR TRAVEL BUBBLE TO START ON NOV 22

An air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong will start on Nov 22, with one flight a day into each city with 200 passengers each way.



This will increase to two flights a day into each city from Dec 7, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said earlier on Wednesday.

Travellers have to take the dedicated flights, but will have no restrictions on their travel purpose and do not have to follow a controlled itinerary. They will also not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notice.

However, they must test negative on COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests within 72 hours before their scheduled departure time.

On Tuesday, Minister for Education Lawrence Wong said that Singapore may be able to enter Phase 3 before the end of the year “if all the stars are aligned”.

Mr Wong said the timing will be “contingent” on individuals doing their part.

In particular, he said, Singapore needs to see higher participation in the TraceTogether programme, as well as continued cooperation and compliance with all prevailing safe distancing measures.



"There’s still some time before the end of the year. I do not know whether all the stars can be aligned, but we continue to monitor and we will give you updates if so," said Mr Wong.

MOH on Tuesday also announced that travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents entering Singapore from high-risk countries will need to take a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before their departure.

This is part of Singapore's plans to reduce the risk of imported cases from high-risk countries and regions.

The pre-departure requirement will begin on Nov 18.

