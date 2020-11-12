11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Nov 12), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a preliminary daily update.

All were imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

There were no new cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.



The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,102.

Details of the new cases will be provided on Thursday night, MOH said.







SINGAPORE-HONG KONG TRAVEL BUBBLE TO START ON NOV 22

The air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong will start on Nov 22, with one flight a day into each city with 200 passengers each way, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday.

The flights will be increased to two a day into each city from Dec 7.

Travellers will have no restrictions on their travel purpose and do not have to follow a controlled itinerary. They will have to take COVID-19 tests, but will not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notice if they test negative.

However, if there is a spike in COVID-19 infection rates in both cities, the travel bubble will be suspended, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung had said.

Anyone who has remained in Singapore or Hong Kong in the last 14 consecutive days prior to travelling is eligible to travel, except holders of work permits or S Passes in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors in Singapore.

