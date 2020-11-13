12 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported cases
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Nov 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
All the new cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.
There were no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, said the health ministry.
The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,114.
More details will be provided on Friday night, said MOH.
READ: Expert committee to 'leverage scientific and clinical expertise' to assess COVID-19 vaccines: MOH
MOH on Thursday provided more details on an expert committee that will assess the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as give advice on Singapore’s vaccine strategy.
“The expert committee will leverage scientific and clinical expertise to assess vaccine candidates, and recommend the appropriate vaccines for use against COVID-19 in Singapore when they become available,” said the ministry.
It will also “consider the most up-to-date information and assessment of COVID-19 vaccines, including closely monitoring the global vaccine development landscape and stance of authoritative agencies such as the World Health Organization”.
