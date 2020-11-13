12 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Nov 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All the new cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, said the health ministry.

The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,114.

More details will be provided on Friday night, said MOH.







MOH on Thursday provided more details on an expert committee that will assess the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as give advice on Singapore’s vaccine strategy.



“The expert committee will leverage scientific and clinical expertise to assess vaccine candidates, and recommend the appropriate vaccines for use against COVID-19 in Singapore when they become available,” said the ministry.

It will also “consider the most up-to-date information and assessment of COVID-19 vaccines, including closely monitoring the global vaccine development landscape and stance of authoritative agencies such as the World Health Organization”.

