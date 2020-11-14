Singapore reports 2 new COVID-19 infections, both imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported two new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Both cases were imported and they had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no locally transmitted infections for the fourth consecutive day.

The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,116.

More details will be released on Saturday night, said the ministry.











On Friday, MOH said the overall number of new cases in the community continued to remain low, with a total of one case in the past week, which was currently unlinked.

Further details can be found in the health ministry's daily situation report.

The number of recoveries in Singapore for COVID-19 stands at 58,008 after six more cases were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.



MOH added there were 50 cases still in hospital, with most of them stable or improving. There is currently no one in the intensive care unit. Another 28 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

To date, 28 people have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

