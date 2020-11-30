5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Of the new cases, one was a locally transmitted infection in the community and four were imported.

No new cases were found in foreign workers' dormitories, said the health ministry.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH added.







Two local infections were reported over the weekend after 876 people were tested as part of a community testing exercise of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

One of the cases is a 60-year-old Singaporean woman who sells mutton at Tekka Market, and the other is a 41-year-old work permit holder from India who works as a warehouse assistant.



Both cases are "likely past infections" as indicated by positive serological test results, said MOH.



"Community surveillance testing enables us to contain cryptic cases in the community early, and prevent further transmission," it added.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported 58,218 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.



