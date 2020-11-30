5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 30), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Of the new cases, one was in the community and four were imported.

The sole community case is currently unlinked to previous cases. The 35-year-old Nepalese is a short-term visit pass holder who was allowed entry into Singapore to visit his family members who are Singaporeans.



He arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival.



He had tested negative for COVID-19 infection on Nov 11 while serving his stay-home notice. He then stayed at a friend’s flat at Bishan Street 22 and visited his family staying at Yishun Avenue 6.



MOH said the man was detected as a confirmed case when he went for a COVID-19 pre-departure test on Nov 28 before a scheduled trip to the United States.

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive for COVID-19 on Nov 29. His serological test result was also positive, which indicates "likely past infection", said MOH.

All of the identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period. MOH said serological tests for close contacts will also be conducted.



FOUR IMPORTED CASES

There were also four imported cases reported on Monday, including a 31-year-old Singaporean man who returned from Japan.

The remaining three cases are work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia and India.

All imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notice, said MOH.



COMMUNITY SURVEILLANCE TESTING

The health ministry said the overall number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of four cases in the past week who are currently unlinked. More details can be found in MOH's daily situation report.



The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force has been progressively conducting community surveillance testing for identified community groups, such as stallholders, food delivery personnel and cashiers.

Community testing operations were conducted on Nov 27 and Nov 28 for people working at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre. In all, 1,068 people were tested, and all the results have come back negative.



More locations were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

SQUE Rotisserie and Alehouse at The Central @ Clarke Quay was visited four times, while the Marina Bay Sands Casino was visited twice.

Other locations include Ion Orchard, Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre and Tekka Centre.



TEN MORE DISCHARGED

Ten more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing Singapore's total recoveries to 58,134.

There are 29 cases still in hospital. Most of them are stable or improving, and no one is in the intensive care unit. Another 26 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As of Monday, Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases was 58,218, with 29 fatalities.









Two local infections were reported over the weekend after 876 people were tested as part of a community testing exercise of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

One of the cases is a 60-year-old Singaporean woman who sells mutton at Tekka Market, and the other is a 41-year-old work permit holder from India who works as a warehouse assistant.



Both cases are "likely past infections" as indicated by positive serological test results, said MOH.



"Community surveillance testing enables us to contain cryptic cases in the community early, and prevent further transmission," it added.



