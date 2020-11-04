7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted infections

SINGAPORE: Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 4), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two of the cases were locally transmitted and involved dormitory residents.



The remaining five cases are imported infections. All of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

There were no new cases in the community.



The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,036.



Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said the ministry.

NO REPORTS OF "LONG COVID" CASES IN SINGAPORE

No "long COVID" cases have been reported in Singapore so far, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday.

Long COVID refers to lingering symptoms of the coronavirus after an infected person has recovered. Patients in some countries have reported severe fatigue, breathlessness, joint pain and other symptoms.

This could occur weeks or months after apparently recovering from COVID-19. It has affected people who had relatively mild symptoms of the coronavirus infection and those who suffered severe illness, reports said.

