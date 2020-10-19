4 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, no locally transmitted infections

SINGAPORE: Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Oct 19), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

All four infections were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH. No locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported.

The new cases bring the national total to 57,915.



Details of the cases will be announced on Monday night, said the ministry.







MORE HELP FOR EMPLOYERS WITH LOCAL WORKERS

Singapore said on Monday that more than 140,000 companies with 1.9 million local employees will receive S$5.5 billion in Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts from Oct 29.

The latest payout is S$1.5 billion more than the last round of disbursement in July.

First announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in February's Budget, the JSS is a wage subsidy programme aimed to help companies retain their workers as businesses take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the October payouts, more than S$21.5 billion in JSS support would have been given out, said the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue Authority.

PARKWAY PARADE, NEX VISITED BY COVID-19 CASES

Two popular shopping malls were added on Sunday to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.



Ya Kun Family Cafe at Parkway Parade was visited on Oct 5 and Aburi-EN restaurant at NEX on Oct 7 by people who tested positive for the virus. The National Museum of Singapore and a cafe in Serangoon were also added to the list.

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases have been notified, MOH said.



