Singapore reports 6 new COVID-19 infections, including 4 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 20), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the national total of COVID-19 infections to 57,921.

Among the new cases are two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, both of whom reside in dormitories.



There were also four imported cases and had all been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details about Tuesday's new cases will be provided later tonight, added MOH.







GRADUAL EASING OF MEASURES

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Singapore has remained under 20 cases a day for the whole of October, even as restrictions are gradually eased.

The Singapore Tourism Board said on Monday that groups of up to 20 will be allowed to take part in walking, cycling and kayaking tours from November, up from the current maximum size of 10.

This number excludes the tour guide, and participants must still remain in sub-groups of five – the prevailing social gathering group limit, STB said in the news release.

Travel agencies and tour operators will also be allowed to resume on-site operations from Oct 19, subject to safe management measures.

From Tuesday, all public libraries will also allow visitors to spend up to three hours in their premises. Patrons can visit the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library and regional libraries – in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands – for up to three hours, and two hours in all other public libraries.

Previously, each person was limited to a 30-minute and two-hour restriction at the public libraries and the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library respectively.



Singapore entered Phase 2 on Jun 19, with more businesses allowed to reopen subject to safe management measures. The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force has said that it is working on a roadmap towards Phase 3, but that the country will remain in Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) Orange “for the time being”.

