12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Oct 21), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.



All are imported infections, and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said.



This is the second time this month the number of imported cases has gone into double digits. There were 15 such cases on Oct 1.

No new case of locally transmitted infection was reported.

Singapore has reported a total of 57,933 COVID-19 cases.



Details of the new cases will be announced on Wednesday night, said the health ministry.

Singapore may enter Phase 3 of its reopening before the end of the year, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

Mr Wong, who is also the Education Minister, said border control measures may also be eased as Singapore establishes travel arrangements with more countries.



In Phase 3, social gatherings of up to eight people may be allowed outside the home, an increase from five currently. Households may also receive up to eight visitors, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Events such as religious services and wedding receptions may be allowed to have up to 50 people each at multiple zones, depending on the size of the venue. Currently, these events are limited to 100 people, split into two zones of 50.



