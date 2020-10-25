5 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 3 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 25), taking the national tally to 57,970.

Two of the cases are locally transmitted and involve residents at foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another three are imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Details about the cases will be announced on Sunday night, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement







The two community cases reported on Saturday had both gone to work at Changi Airport Terminal 3 prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

One of them is a 64-year-old permanent resident who is a security officer while the other case is a 48-year-old Singaporean who is a temperature screener and swab assistant at the airport’s Raffles Medical outlet.

Both community cases were detected when they were diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

Advertisement

"While both cases work at Changi Airport Terminal 3, they had not interacted with each other, and epidemiological investigations so far have not established any link between them.

"As a precautionary measure, all individuals working at Changi Airport Terminal 3 who may have contact with travellers will be tested for COVID-19," said MOH.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​