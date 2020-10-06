Singapore reports 11 new COVID-19 infections, including 2 in community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 6), including two in the community.



There were four imported infections, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

The other five new cases involve workers living in dormitories.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,830.



Further details will be provided on Tuesday night, said the ministry.







REVIVING CHANGI AIR HUB

Pursuing more green lane arrangements and negotiating air travel bubbles with countries whose COVID-19 infection rates are low are among the Government’s strategies to revive Changi Air Hub.

Despite this, there is a need to manage expectations amid staying safe and managing risks, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said a ministerial statement delivered in Parliament on Tuesday.

"For members who are hoping that I’m about to announce some air travel resumption and even possible December holiday destinations, I am sorry I will disappoint you.”

"We have gone through quite a bit, including a painful circuit breaker, to arrive at the stable situation we have today. And we must not give that up,” he said.



Mr Ong added that COVID-19 testing capacity is no longer a "major constraint", with Singapore "on track" to increase testing capacity to 40,000 tests a day by November. Currently, about 27,000 people in Singapore are tested daily.

