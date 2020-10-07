10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Oct 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Four of the new cases reside in dormitories. The other six are imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.



The new infections take the national total to 57,840.



More details of the new cases will be given on Wednesday night, said MOH.







Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday said taking “proactive steps” to revive Changi Air Hub is a “top national priority”.

Efforts to revive the hub include pursuing more green lane arrangements and negotiating air travel bubbles with countries that have low COVID-19 infection rates.

However, there is a need to "manage expectations", he said in a ministerial statement in Parliament.

“For members who are hoping that I’m about to announce some air travel resumption and even possible December holiday destinations, I am sorry I will disappoint you.

"We have gone through quite a bit, including a painful circuit breaker, to arrive at the stable situation we have today. And we must not give that up,” he said.

