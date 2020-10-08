Singapore reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Oct 8), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

Of the new cases, four reside in dormitories. The remaining five cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the community, said the health ministry.

The new infections take the national total to 57,849.

More details will be released on Thursday night, MOH said.







More programmes are set to resume in schools from mid-October, as Singapore improves its capabilities to detect and trace COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday.

Programmes that can resume include co-curricular activities (CCAs) at external venues such as bowling and swimming, activities organised by the headquarters of uniformed groups, inter-school CCA collaborations and the Singapore National Youth Orchestra.

CCAs and activities such as singing and those involving high level of body contact, such as rugby, remain suspended.

