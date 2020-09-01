40 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 1), including one in the community and seven imported infections.

This brings the national total to 56,852.

The single community infection is a work pass holder, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

All seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Further details will be announced on Tuesday night, the ministry added.

MOH reported on Monday that a former care staff member at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 148A Silat Avenue had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in the Philippines.

The former staff member had not displayed any acute respiratory infection symptoms while she was at work and her last day at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Silat Avenue was Aug 26, said the health ministry.

As a precautionary measure, 90 staff members and residents who were identified as possible contacts of the case were tested by MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care.

The results for all 90 individuals returned negative, said MOH.

