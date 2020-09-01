40 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 1), including one in the community and seven imported infections.

This brings the national total to 56,852.

The single community infection is a work pass holder, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

All seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Further details will be announced on Tuesday night, the ministry added.

SINGAPORE, BRUNEI AGREE ON GREEN LANE

On Tuesday, the foreign affairs ministries of Singapore and Brunei announced a reciprocal green lane that would allow their residents to travel between the two countries for essential business and official purposes.

"Both sides have agreed on an arrangement to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement of a limited number of people, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure that public health concerns of both sides are addressed," the ministries said.



Applications begin on Tuesday.



Separately, a joint press release by Singapore authorities noted that 62,000 workers have yet to be scheduled for their mandatory rostered routine testing for COVID-19 ahead of the screening deadline on Saturday.



Those who fail to do so will not be able to return to work​​​​​​​.

As part of the safeguards to ensure the safe restart of work, workers staying in dormitories, workers in the construction, marine and process sectors and personnel who go into the work sites are required to undergo rostered routine testing every 14 days.​​​​​​​



Employers are reminded that these workers must have completed a swab test in the preceding 14 days and started their 14-day rostered routine testing cycle.



FORMER OLD AGE HOME EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

MOH reported on Monday that a former care staff member at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 148A Silat Avenue had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in the Philippines.

The former staff member had not displayed any acute respiratory infection symptoms while she was at work and her last day at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Silat Avenue was Aug 26, said the health ministry.

As a precautionary measure, 90 staff members and residents who were identified as possible contacts of the case were tested by MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care.

The results for all 90 individuals returned negative, said MOH.

