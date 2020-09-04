Singapore reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 4), including three imported infections.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 56,948.



The three imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.



There were no new cases in the community.

Further updates will be announced on Friday night, the ministry added.

Singapore has seen several new COVID-19 clusters in dormitories that were previously cleared of the disease in recent weeks.

On Thursday, new clusters were identified at two more foreign worker dormitories that were previously cleared of the disease - Cochrane Lodge II at Admiralty Road West and at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory at Toh Guan Road East.

Of the 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore that day, 41 were cases living in dormitories.

Besides the two reported on Thursday, new clusters have also been identified at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Homestay Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge, and Toh Guan Dormitory.



