47 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 47 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 8), including one imported case.

This takes the national total to 57,091.

There were no new community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All new infections reported on Tuesday were asymptomatic and detected through screening and surveillance, the ministry added.

The sole imported case, a one-year-old Singaporean infant, had returned from India on Aug 24 and is linked to a previously confirmed case.

He was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and was tested while serving the notice at a dedicated facility.



MOH said the overall number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of three cases per day in the week before, to an average of two per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased, from an average of one case per day in the week before, to an average of two per day in the past week.













NEW CLUSTER IDENTIFIED

Among the 46 cases residing in dormitories, 25 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were also tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 21 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through the health ministry's bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

Serological test results for four cases have also come back positive, which indicate likely past infections.



The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has been identified as a new COVID-19 cluster after a newly confirmed case was linked to 13 previous infections.

The dormitory at 2 Seletar North Link was previously Singapore's largest COVID-19 cluster with 2,846 cases before MOH reported it as closed on Aug 8.

More cases were also linked to the existing clusters on Tuesdayat Kian Teck Dormitory, The Leo Dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge, Tuas South Dormitory and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 98 per cent are imported or linked to known cases or clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing. Further details can be found in MOH's daily situation report.

SLR REVOLUTION COVID-19 TESTING COMPLETE

Several new places were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period. These new locations include three eateries at Nanyang Technological University.

MOH also said that it has completed screening and testing of individuals who visited SLR Revolution at Excelsior Shopping Centre between Aug 15 and Aug 18.

"This was a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases (Cases 56184, 56626 and 56826) who had worked at or visited the shop, even though the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low," said MOH.

A total of 254 individuals were tested and all the results have come back negative.



53 MORE PATIENTS DISCHARGED

A further 53 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 56,461 have fully recovered from the infection, said MOH.

There are 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. None of the cases are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 555 patients are being isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to COVID-19.



On Monday, seven shopping malls were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said MOH.

The shopping centres were VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, AMK Hub, Mustafa Centre, E!Hub @ Downtown East, Paya Lebar Square and Wheelock Place.

The ICA Building and Gardens By The Bay were also on the list.

Singapore also saw its lowest daily COVID-19 figure in nearly six months on Monday, with 22 new cases reported.

All 22 of them were asymptomatic.

