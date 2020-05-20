Singapore's COVID-19 cases cross 29,000 mark with 570 new infections reported

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore crossed the 29,000 mark on Wednesday (May 20), with 570 new infections reported as of noon.

The vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 29,364.

More details and updates will be provided later in the day, MOH added.







Advertisement

Advertisement

EXITING THE CIRCUIT BREAKER

Singapore announced on Tuesday it will exit the "circuit breaker" as planned on Jun 1, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases from the next day.

The decision was made because of the low number of cases in the community and the "stabilised situation" at the foreign worker dormitories, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said.



Businesses, including manufacturing firms, that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to open. However, telecommuting must be used to the “maximum extent”, authorities said.



Most retail outlets will however not reopen in Phase 1, and dining-in at food and beverage outlets will also not be allowed. Sports and recreation facilities will also remain closed.



Schools will reopen on Jun 2, with students in Primary 6 and Secondary 4 and 5 attending on weekdays and those in other cohorts rotating weekly between home-based learning and returning to school for lessons.

As parents return to work, pre-schools will also gradually reopen from Jun 2 so that young children can be cared for.



People will be allowed to visit their parents or grandparents, although the "receiving household" should limit such visits to one a day and not more than two persons who must be from the same visiting household, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Singapore exceeded 10,000. Ten patients were in a critical condition and under intensive care, the lowest number since the start of the circuit breaker on Apr 7.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram