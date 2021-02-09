SIA cabin crew member on turnaround flight among 11 new imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore: MOH

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member on a turnaround flight was among the 11 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 9).

Of the 11 imported cases, 10 were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining case is the SIA cabin crew member who had not disembarked from the aircraft at the overseas destination. She developed symptoms a few days after returning to Singapore, said MOH.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.







BGC GROUP TO TIGHTEN MEASURES AFTER EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

BGC Group, which manages the deployment of some taggers, ushers and administrators at Changi Airport, will increase the frequency of temperature taking and disinfecting counters after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The case involved a 43-year-old Singaporean man who works at Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3. He was the sole community case reported on Sunday.

His job involved issuing electronic monitoring devices to people who will be serving stay-home notice outside dedicated facilities. He also helped them put on the devices.

While on duty, he wears a surgical mask, face shield and gloves, MOH said.

BGC Group told CNA on Monday that the infection was detected during a routine, bi-weekly swab, and that he had tested negative in the prior round of testing.

“BGC Group will continue to closely monitor the health of 12 negatively tested employees who have been in contact with our affected employee,” said the firm.

“We are treating this unfortunate first incident very seriously and BGC Group will be increasing the frequency of temperature taking to a three-hourly reporting. Our frequency of disinfecting our counters will also be strictly stepped up so to ensure an even safer environment for all employees under our care.”

Since the man's positive test on Feb 5, BGC Group has reviewed its healthcare and safety standard operating procedures and found “no breaches”.

The man’s identified close contacts, including his family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,732 COVID-19 cases.

