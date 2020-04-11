Singapore reports 8th death linked to COVID-19, 191 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Apr 11), taking the total number of cases to 2,299.

Case 1142, a 90-year-old Singaporean man, died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Saturday morning.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 3 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day.



To date, eight people infected with COVID-19 have died in Singapore.

Of the new cases, 52 are linked to known clusters while 20 are linked to earlier cases. The remaining 119 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing. There were no imported cases.

Among the linked cases, 51 cases were connected to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 21 to non-dormitory clusters or other cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Three new clusters were found - at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, North Coast Lodge and at Cassia @ Penjuru.

MOH said that 35 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 528 have fully recovered.



Of the 943 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 31 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 820 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 being isolated and cared for at community facilities.



THREE NEW CLUSTERS

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases.

Eight of the earlier confirmed cases have now been linked to a new cluster at Westlite Woodlands dormitory (2 Woodlands Sector 2).

Two of the newly confirmed cases are linked to four previous cases, forming a new cluster at North Coast Lodge (51 North Coast Avenue).

Two of the newly confirmed cases are linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru (15 Penjuru Walk).

Twenty-nine more cases are linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which has a total of 335 confirmed cases now.

Six additional cases are linked to the cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory, which now has a total of 40 confirmed cases.

Eight additional cases are linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, taking the total to 63 confirmed cases.

One additional case is linked to the cluster at Tampines Dormitory, which now has 50 cases.

Two more cases are linked to the cluster at Kranji Lodge, which has a total of nine confirmed cases now.

Seven additional cases are linked to the cluster at Cochrane Lodge I, which has a total of 22 cases.

Four additional cases are linked to the cluster at Cochrane Lodge II, which has a total of 11 cases.

Two additional cases are linked to the cluster at Shaw Lodge (12 Shaw Road), which has a total of eight confirmed cases now (Cases 1379, 1380, 1556, 1558, 1564, 1728, 1926 and 2113).

Three additional cases are linked to the cluster at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue and 21B Senoko Loop, which has a total of seven cases now.

One more case is linked to the cluster at a construction site at Project Glory, which has a total of 42 confirmed cases now,

Four additional cases are linked to the cluster at the renovation sites at the National University Hospital, which has a total of 18 confirmed cases.

Fourteen additional cases are linked to the cluster at Mustafa Centre, which has a total of 78 confirmed cases.

MASK UP, STAY HOME

Authorities on Saturday issued more regulations on the wearing of masks to curb the community spread of COVID-19.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that it will be compulsory to wear masks on public transport to minimise transmission of the virus.

From Sunday, people not wearing face masks will not be allowed to enter 40 markets managed by the National Environment Agency or its appointed operators.



All eateries will also face fines if their workers do not wear face masks or face shields, said the Singapore Food Agency.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from Apr 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.

As of Friday, 40 fines and more than 3,100 "stern warnings" have been issued to members of the public for not complying with safe distancing measures.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday appealed to older Singaporeans to stay at home for their own safety during the "circuit breaker" period.



It is a “serious matter” if they contract the coronavirus and the "chances of dying are much higher", Mr Lee said in a video posted on his Facebook page.



