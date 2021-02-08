2 community infections among 22 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Feb 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Both cases were in the community, and no new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Twenty imported cases were reported, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.







As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,721 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

