123 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 123 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jul 20), with 11 infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 48,035.

The community cases involve five Singaporeans or permanent residents and six work pass holders.

There are also two imported cases. Both had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said in its preliminary update of the daily numbers.

The rest of the new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

More information about the cases will be released on Monday night, the ministry added.

Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period to stop the spread of COVID-19, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

On Sunday, a gym and a cinema hall were among the locations added to MOH's list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases when they were infectious.



The ActiveSG Gym at Fernvale Square appears thrice on the list over four days. Hall 6 of FilmGarde cinema at Bugis+ is also one of the locations visited by a COVID-19 case on Jul 17.



Also on Sunday, MOH and the Ministry of Manpower apologised for an administrative error that led to a migrant worker being informed of his positive COVID-19 test result three weeks after he was swabbed.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said last Friday that Singapore must be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, citing the resurgence of cases in other countries.



