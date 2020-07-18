Singapore reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, with 7 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 202 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jul 18), with seven infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 47,655.

Among the cases in the community, five are Singaporeans or permanent residents and two are work pass holders.

There are also eight imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

The rest of the new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

The ministry added that it will announce details of the new cases on Saturday night.

On Friday, MOH said a 72-year-old COVID-19 patient died due to a brain haemorrhage.

The Singaporean woman, known as Case 47229, had a history of diabetes and was taken to hospital on Wednesday for reasons not related to the coronavirus, the ministry said. She tested positive for COVID-19 after her death.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday that Singapore must be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, citing the resurgence of cases in places like South Korea, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong.

Singapore's COVID-19 multi-ministry task force also announced on Friday that people entering Singapore from Monday with travel history to Australia's Victoria state, Japan and Hong Kong within the last 14 days will have to serve their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.



All foreign workers living in dormitories, where large clusters of COVID-19 cases have been found, will be tested by mid-August, the task force said.

As of Thursday, about 232,000 of the estimated 300,000 foreign workers who live in dormitories have either recovered or have been tested to be free from the virus.



