257 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 257 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jul 19), with eight infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 47,912.

Among the cases in the community, two are Singaporeans or permanent residents and six are work pass holders. There are also five imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

The rest of the new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

The ministry added that it will announce details of the new cases on Sunday night.



Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday that Singapore must be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, citing a resurgence of cases in places such as South Korea, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong.

Singapore's COVID-19 multi-ministry task force also announced on Friday that people entering Singapore from Monday with travel history to Australia's Victoria state, Japan and Hong Kong within the last 14 days will have to serve their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

All foreign workers living in dormitories, where large clusters of COVID-19 cases have been found, will be tested by mid-August, the task force said.

As of Thursday, about 232,000 of the estimated 300,000 foreign workers who live in dormitories have either recovered or have been tested to be free from the virus.

