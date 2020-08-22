Singapore reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 50 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Aug 22), including two in the community and five imported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 56,266.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both of the community cases are Singaporeans, the ministry said in its preliminary daily update. The five imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.



Further updates will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.











Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, MOH said that from Sep 1, some travellers from Brunei and New Zealand will be allowed to take a COVID-19 test instead of serving a stay-home notice.

Travellers must have stayed in Brunei or New Zealand for the past 14 consecutive days. If they test negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore.

Brunei and New Zealand were chosen because COVID-19 in those countries are under control, with an incidence rate of less than 0.1 infections per hundred thousand population, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

"For the two countries we just listed, these are very established systems already. They have shown themselves to be effective (in containing COVID-19), very low case loads ... systems that give us a lot of confidence."

MOH also announced on Friday that the 14-day stay-home notice period for travellers from "low-risk" countries and regions will be reduced to seven days. The isolation period can be served at their place of residence.

These countries and regions are Australia (excluding Victoria state), Macau, mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Travellers from these places will be tested before the end of the isolation period.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram