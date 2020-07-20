123 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 123 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jul 20), with 11 infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 48,035.

The community cases involve five Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.



Five of the community cases - all asymptomatic - are unlinked. Two of them were swabbed as they work in essential services. The other three were tested as part of efforts to screen people working in frontline COVID-19 operations.



Epidemiological investigations are in progress for the unlinked cases, which comprise three Singaporeans, a Chinese national and a Bangladeshi national.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Serological tests will also be conducted for their household contacts to determine if these cases could have been infected by them, said MOH.



"Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 14 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week," the ministry added.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of eight cases per day in the week before, to an average of five per day in the past week."



IMPORTED CASES TRAVELLED FROM THE PHILIPPINES

MOH also announced two imported cases. The women - a work pass holder and a work permit holder - had arrived from the Philippines on Jul 8.

They were tested during their 14-day stay-home notice period.



The majority of Singapore's daily infections are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, with 110 cases reported on Monday.

No new clusters were identified.



Of Monday's new cases, 93 per cent are linked to known clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing, said MOH. Further details can be found in the ministry's daily situation report.



Several new locations have also been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Seventeen eateries were among them, including Fish & Co at Velocity @ Novena Square, Jolibee at Lucky Plaza, Spize Bedok and Din Tai Fung at Suntec City.

Ang Mo Kio Hub, a spa at Kallang Wave Mall and a fitness centre at orchardgateway shopping mall were also added to the list among other places.



MOH said 285 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 44,371 have fully recovered from COVID-19.

There are 183 cases who are still in hospital. Most of them are stable or improving, with no patients in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,454 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.







Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period to stop the spread of COVID-19, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said last Friday that Singapore must be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, citing the resurgence of cases in other countries.



