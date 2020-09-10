Singapore reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 63 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Sep 10), including two community infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 57,229.

The two new community cases involve a Singaporean and a work pass holder. There are six new imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.



More details will be released on Thursday night, the ministry said.







Singapore health authorities said on Wednesday that TraceTogether tokens will be distributed to all residents from Sep 14, in a bid to boost the existing contact tracing regime.

MOH also said it will pilot the deployment of SafeEntry that requires the use of either the TraceTogether app or token to check in at venues.

This will be tested out first at venues where there are larger groups coming together, especially when attendees have to interact closely with one another or where masks may not be worn all the time due to the nature of the activities.



On Wednesday, Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching announced that all Singapore residents can collect a free pair of reusable white cloth masks under another initiative organised by Temasek Foundation.

Collection starts on Sep 21 at 10am and ends on Oct 4, while pre-orders for those who want additional masks or masks in colours other than white are from Sep 13 until Oct 2.

Residents will need to scan the barcodes of their NRIC, FIN, driving licence or any government-issued identification (with barcode) to collect their masks at vending machines located islandwide.

