Singapore reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Sep 24), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

There were no new cases in the community based on investigations so far, said the ministry. Five cases were imported, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details of the cases will be given on Thursday night, MOH said.







Singapore has reported 57,654 cases of COVID-19 so far.



On Wednesday, it announced that more COVID-19 restrictions will be eased. This includes allowing more people to return to the workplace, subject to conditions.



Among employees who are able to work from home, no more than half should return to the workplace at any point in time. In addition, employees should continue to work from home for at least half their working time.



Working from home will still remain the default mode of working, MOH said.



Restrictions on worship services and wedding receptions will also be eased from Oct 3. Up to 100 attendees will be allowed at worship services and weddings, up from the current limit of 50.



Authorities are also considering a trial to increase attendance limits at congregational services to up to 250 people, with five zones of 50 people each.



Singapore will also introduce a new business travel pass for senior executives with regional or international responsibilities. Travellers on this pass can choose to take a COVID-19 test in lieu of a stay-home notice when they return to Singapore.

On Wednesday, Singapore also raised the minimum age of children who need to wear masks from two to six years old.

However, health authorities said young children should be encouraged to continue wearing a mask or face shield, especially when they are in groups, to guard against COVID-19.



