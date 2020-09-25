11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 25), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

There are no community cases based on investigations so far, said the health ministry. It is the fourth day this week that no new community infections were reported.



There are two imported cases and both had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.



This takes the national tally to 57,665.



More updates will be given on Friday night, the ministry said.







From Oct 1, COVID-19 restrictions at cinemas will be eased, allowing large cinema halls with more than 300 seats to have up to three zones of a maximum of 50 patrons each, said MOH on Wednesday.



Other cinema halls will be permitted to increase to 50 per cent of their original operating capacity, or maintain the current limit of up to 50 patrons per hall, subject to COVID-19 safe management measures.



Restrictions on worship services and wedding receptions will also be eased from Oct 3. Up to 100 attendees will be allowed at worship services and weddings, up from the current limit of 50.



Authorities are also considering a trial to increase attendance limits at congregational services to up to 250 people, with five zones of 50 people each.

