20 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 community infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 20 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Sep 26), with one community infection involving a work pass holder.

There are five new imported cases. All of them had been placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

This takes the national tally to 57,685.

More updates will be given on Saturday night, the ministry said.







The majority of Singapore's total COVID-19 cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday that migrant workers living in dormitories will now undergo a more targeted quarantine approach to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, in a bid to minimise work disruption and for measures to be more sustainable.

Workers may now be quarantined by levels or sections instead of entire blocks, said MOM on Friday.

The ministry also said workers who have recovered and are within 150 days since their infection would not be quarantined.

Singapore's daily count of COVID-19 infections has ranged between 11 and 31 cases this week.

On Wednesday, the authorities said that more COVID-19 restrictions will be eased from October.

From Oct 1, large cinema halls with more than 300 seats will be allowed to have up to three zones of a maximum of 50 patrons each.

Other cinema halls will be permitted to increase to 50 per cent of their original operating capacity, or maintain the current limit of up to 50 patrons per hall, subject to COVID-19 safe management measures.

Restrictions on worship services and wedding receptions will also be eased from Oct 3. Up to 100 attendees will be allowed at worship services and weddings, up from the current limit of 50.

Authorities are also considering a trial to increase attendance limits at congregational services to up to 250 people, with five zones of 50 people each.

