15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Sep 27), taking the national tally to 57,700.

This is the fifth day this week that Singapore has reported zero community cases.



Five cases were imported, and all were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



More details on the new cases will be given on Sunday night, the ministry said.







More COVID-19 restrictions will be eased from October.

Earlier this week, authorities said up to 100 attendees will be allowed at all worship services from Oct 3, double the current limit of 50.

Live music can also resume at 16 religious organisations, as part of a pilot programme by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), while some places of worship may trial services for up to 250 people.

The increased limit of 100 people will also apply to non-congregational religious activities, subject to the religious organisation’s ability to adhere to safe distancing measures given its physical capacity, said MCCY.

However, existing limits of 30 people for funeral-related activities and 50 people for religious classes will remain.

All congregational worship and religious services were suspended in March as Singapore tried to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

They were allowed to resume in June, with up to 50 people at a time, in Phase 2 of Singapore's post-"circuit breaker" reopening.

